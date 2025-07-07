Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
85 / 365
passion flower with bokeh
on a fence by the church
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
85
photos
23
followers
22
following
23% complete
View this month »
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
17th June 2025 11:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
fence
,
macro
,
close-up
,
bokeh
,
bw
,
passion flower
Beverley
ace
Beautiful capture… so sharp and pretty.
July 7th, 2025
ByBri
Love the clarity and your choice of DOF..
July 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close