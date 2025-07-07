Previous
passion flower with bokeh by quietpurplehaze21
85 / 365

passion flower with bokeh

on a fence by the church
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful capture… so sharp and pretty.
July 7th, 2025  
ByBri
Love the clarity and your choice of DOF..
July 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact