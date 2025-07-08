Sign up
Previous
86 / 365
summertime
- a self-seeded poppy growing by a wall in the village of Hambledon
- I noticed a few visitors when I loaded the pic to the computer
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
1
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings.
86
photos
23
followers
22
following
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
Tags
insects
,
wall
,
poppy
,
visitors
,
hambledon
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What a delightful two tone design
July 8th, 2025
