89 / 365
South Downs Way Walkers
A reminiscence for Ray as we walked around the village of Exton to see the beautiful hollyhocks: he and a friend set off from beneath this signpost many years ago to walk (in stages) around 80 miles of the South Downs Way.
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
Hazel
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Tags
walk
,
friend
,
ray
,
signpost
,
hollyhocks
,
south downs way
,
exton
