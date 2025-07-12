Previous
South Downs Way Walkers by quietpurplehaze21
89 / 365

South Downs Way Walkers

A reminiscence for Ray as we walked around the village of Exton to see the beautiful hollyhocks: he and a friend set off from beneath this signpost many years ago to walk (in stages) around 80 miles of the South Downs Way.
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
