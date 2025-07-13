Sign up
90 / 365
the line-up of hollyhocks
I love these flowers and I love their name in French even more: les roses trémières.
They speak to me of France, always a magical place in my heart!
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Tags
france
,
hollyhocks
,
line-up
,
exton
,
les roses trémières
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Such beautiful cottage garden plants and what a lovely name in French! I have not heard that before.
July 13th, 2025
