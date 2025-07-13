Previous
the line-up of hollyhocks by quietpurplehaze21
the line-up of hollyhocks

I love these flowers and I love their name in French even more: les roses trémières.

They speak to me of France, always a magical place in my heart!
Such beautiful cottage garden plants and what a lovely name in French! I have not heard that before.
July 13th, 2025  
