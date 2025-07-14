Previous
if you are standing here ...

... you will have paid your small admission fee at the Porter's Lodge at St Cross almshouses

- you may have taken advantage of the offer of Wayfarer's Dole; a small piece of bread and a sup or two of ale

- you can turn left now into the Master's Garden to appreciate its beauty in summer
