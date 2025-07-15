Sign up
Previous
92 / 365
white roses by the window
at the Hospital of St Cross and Almshouse of Noble Poverty
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
2
0
Hazel
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings.
Tags
window
wall
roses
almshouse
white roses
flintstone
st cross
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Lovely combination
July 15th, 2025
Dianne
That's very sweet.
July 15th, 2025
