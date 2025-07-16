Previous
just waiting by quietpurplehaze21
93 / 365

just waiting

Mr Maine Coon lives in an adjacent street but thinks our back garden/yard is part of his domain.

He would love to be invited into the living room...
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
