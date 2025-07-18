Sign up
Previous
95 / 365
stained glass window
...in the Norman church at The Hospital of St Cross and Almshouse of Noble Poverty, with Adam and Eve taking centre stage
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings.
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
Tags
window
,
stained
,
adam and eve
,
st cross
,
glass'
