Previous
home from home by quietpurplehaze21
97 / 365

home from home

...OR the hazards of gardening

A few weeks ago Ray disturbed a wasps' nest when he was trimming the hedge between us and our neighbours, and got stung. The neighbour destroyed it as it was within a few yards of both our garage and front door entrances.

Yesterday he was trimming branches of hazel trees near our stream when a swarm of wasps flew out and he was stung again on both sides of his face. No lasting problems and he returned cautiously to take this photo. We shall leave it there as it's away from the house and also much much larger than the first one, dangerous to try to destroy it.

I read in the newsaper that this year's hot weather has produced a rich supply of insect food for the wasps, hence an unusually large number of them.
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ooof, poor Ray. We have had a number of nests over the years on the property, some causing problems in the house and one in an area by a tree that meant we were attacked and dive bombed every time we used the driveway and car. We got the pros in to humanely destroy them. I have heard it will be a bumper year for them too......roll on Winter!!
July 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact