home from home

...OR the hazards of gardening



A few weeks ago Ray disturbed a wasps' nest when he was trimming the hedge between us and our neighbours, and got stung. The neighbour destroyed it as it was within a few yards of both our garage and front door entrances.



Yesterday he was trimming branches of hazel trees near our stream when a swarm of wasps flew out and he was stung again on both sides of his face. No lasting problems and he returned cautiously to take this photo. We shall leave it there as it's away from the house and also much much larger than the first one, dangerous to try to destroy it.



I read in the newsaper that this year's hot weather has produced a rich supply of insect food for the wasps, hence an unusually large number of them.