astrantia aka Hattie's pincushion by quietpurplehaze21
astrantia aka Hattie's pincushion

It's not so usual to find this flower in red but I spied this one in the Master's Garden at St Cross.

I like its 'common' name'!
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

Hazel

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Oh I love astrantia, one of my favourites. Lovely unusual colour.
July 24th, 2025  
