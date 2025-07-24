Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
100 / 365
astrantia aka Hattie's pincushion
It's not so usual to find this flower in red but I spied this one in the Master's Garden at St Cross.
I like its 'common' name'!
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
100
photos
25
followers
22
following
27% complete
View this month »
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
28th May 2025 10:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
astrantia
,
st cross
,
master's garden
,
hattie's pincushion
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Oh I love astrantia, one of my favourites. Lovely unusual colour.
July 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close