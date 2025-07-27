Glenn: a chance encounter

On a visit to Hinton Ampner we came across a man on a seat just outside the flintstone wall of the little church on the estate. He appeared to have something with a slight resemblance to a flying saucer on his kness. Intrigued, we stopped to say hello.
We discovered that the 'flying saucer' was a handpan, a musical instrument derived from stainless steel drums.
It typically consists of two steel hemispheres shaped into a dome, with notes hammered into the surface.
I looked at the player's t-shirt:
"Are you Andy?" I asked.
'Not Andy' looked rather taken aback, glancing all around, his eyes finally alighting on the front of his t-shirt and said "No, I'm Glenn," adding that he had temporarily forgotten which t-shirt he was wearing. (He explained that Andy Fairweather Low was a guitarlist and singer, popular in the 1970s. But still playing, I found online).
Glenn told us that the acquisition of his first hand pan in 2009 has changed his life: he spends much of his retirement time travelling round on his motor scooter, finding a peaceful place to sit and play. He paid tribute to the tolerance of his wife as their downstairs shower room is now more like a cupboard for storing his special handpans. I asked Glen about his work before retirement and he told us that he used to work in a local brewery.
Ray asked if Glenn would play a little for us which he did, so here's 11 seconds of handpan playing by Glenn. https://flic.kr/p/2riWkcv
(I do sometimes wonder if Ray is quietly upstaging me in these encounters...)
I asked Glenn for a portrait and he happily and willingly agreed so I took several shots of him playing and have sent him a some via email.
It was a warm day which is not so good for the hand pan as the stainless steel is affected by the heat and the tuning can go awry. So we said a mutual thank you for this encounter and parted company.
So lovely to meet a man with such an enthusiasm for his special interest and I wish Glenn much happy time with his music.
https://flic.kr/p/2rj3eoN