Previous
centre stage by quietpurplehaze21
104 / 365

centre stage

The sunflowers we picked in the field were so large - stems and heads - that it was not easy to arrange them in a vase at home without it toppling over!
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact