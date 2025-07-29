Previous
lady scarecrow by quietpurplehaze21
lady scarecrow

A family in a nearby street have transformed their front garden into a mini-allotment, complete with raised beds to house flowers and vegetables.

Passing by recently, I found this lady scarecrow newly on duty and learned that she is also the family's creation.

Dan, one of the sons, and back home on vacation having recently graduated from Art School, designed and sewed her beautiful face.

Meet Aunt Sally!
Beverley ace
Will make you smile every time you walk by… very cool & cheerful 😀
July 29th, 2025  
