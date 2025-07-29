Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
105 / 365
lady scarecrow
A family in a nearby street have transformed their front garden into a mini-allotment, complete with raised beds to house flowers and vegetables.
Passing by recently, I found this lady scarecrow newly on duty and learned that she is also the family's creation.
Dan, one of the sons, and back home on vacation having recently graduated from Art School, designed and sewed her beautiful face.
Meet Aunt Sally!
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
105
photos
25
followers
23
following
28% complete
View this month »
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
105
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
23rd July 2025 4:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
scarecrow
,
lady
,
allotment
,
aunt sally
Beverley
ace
Will make you smile every time you walk by… very cool & cheerful 😀
July 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close