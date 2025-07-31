Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
107 / 365
the green and red tractor
This almost-invisible tractor was working its way around the bare ploughed areas of the sunflower field apparently spraying something from the containers it carried.
It remains a mystery to me.....
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
107
photos
25
followers
23
following
29% complete
View this month »
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
24th July 2025 11:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
green
,
field
,
sunflowers
,
red tractor
,
sunflower field
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close