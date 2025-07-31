Previous
the green and red tractor by quietpurplehaze21
107 / 365

the green and red tractor

This almost-invisible tractor was working its way around the bare ploughed areas of the sunflower field apparently spraying something from the containers it carried.

It remains a mystery to me.....
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
29% complete

Photo Details

