Previous
108 / 365
out of practice
My hands were as wooden as the keyboard in the sunflower field!
Welcome to August!
1st August 2025
1st Aug 25
4
1
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
Tags
keyboard
,
field
,
piano
,
selfie
,
sunflowers
,
haze
,
sunflower field
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I have to wonder if they are even remotely playable - but what a lovely image!
August 1st, 2025
Anne
ace
Hello Hazel! Fun find in the sunflower field!
August 1st, 2025
Barb
ace
Lovely photo!
August 1st, 2025
Hazel
ace
@koalagardens
Thank you and no not remotely playable, all wood!
August 1st, 2025
Thank you and no not remotely playable, all wood!