Previous
out of practice by quietpurplehaze21
108 / 365

out of practice

My hands were as wooden as the keyboard in the sunflower field!

Welcome to August!
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I have to wonder if they are even remotely playable - but what a lovely image!
August 1st, 2025  
Anne ace
Hello Hazel! Fun find in the sunflower field!
August 1st, 2025  
Barb ace
Lovely photo!
August 1st, 2025  
Hazel ace
@koalagardens

Thank you and no not remotely playable, all wood!
August 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact