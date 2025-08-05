Previous
another bad hair day by quietpurplehaze21
112 / 365

another bad hair day

for Inula Magnifica Sonnenstrahl in the Centenary Border

I love to see it bloom every year - aka Giant Fleabane
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Dianne ace
Ha - love it!
August 5th, 2025  
