Previous
112 / 365
another bad hair day
for Inula Magnifica Sonnenstrahl in the Centenary Border
I love to see it bloom every year - aka Giant Fleabane
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
1
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
112
photos
25
followers
23
following
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
26th June 2025 2:03pm
Tags
border
,
hilliers
,
inula magnifica sonnenstrahl
Dianne
ace
Ha - love it!
August 5th, 2025
