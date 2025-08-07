Previous
red on green by quietpurplehaze21
114 / 365

red on green

I've read that, like wasps, ladybirds are in abundance this year. But I have only found this lone one in our garden.
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Barb ace
Delightful find!
August 7th, 2025  
