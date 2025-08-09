Sign up
Previous
115 / 365
a view from the Master's Garden...
...through the yew archway to the Norman Church
I'm making the most of my newly renewed annual membership of The Friends of St Cross. This time I took with me my new/old Fuji X20.
I had this model several years ago and traded it in for my Sony a6000 which I love but have come to wish I had kept the Fuji.
So I found an X20 online in excellent condition and now am looking forward to using it again!
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Camera
X20
Taken
6th August 2025 9:42am
Tags
church
,
view
,
garden
,
fuji x20
,
st cross
,
master's garden
Merrelyn
ace
Nicely composed, I like the pops of yellow.
August 9th, 2025
