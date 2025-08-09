a view from the Master's Garden...

...through the yew archway to the Norman Church



I'm making the most of my newly renewed annual membership of The Friends of St Cross. This time I took with me my new/old Fuji X20.



I had this model several years ago and traded it in for my Sony a6000 which I love but have come to wish I had kept the Fuji.



So I found an X20 online in excellent condition and now am looking forward to using it again!