Previous
flowers in the Norman church by quietpurplehaze21
116 / 365

flowers in the Norman church

On a visit to the Hospital of St Cross and Almshouse of Noble Poverty, I always head to the garden first, and then it's into the church to see if there is a floral arrangement, which there usually is.

And lots to see in this photo taken with my new/old Fuji X20.....
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact