Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
116 / 365
flowers in the Norman church
On a visit to the Hospital of St Cross and Almshouse of Noble Poverty, I always head to the garden first, and then it's into the church to see if there is a floral arrangement, which there usually is.
And lots to see in this photo taken with my new/old Fuji X20.....
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
116
photos
25
followers
23
following
31% complete
View this month »
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X20
Taken
6th August 2025 10:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
flowers
,
arrangement
,
fuji x20
,
st cross
,
norman church
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close