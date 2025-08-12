Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
118 / 365
in the garden at St Cross
The path leads to the gardener's shed which you can just see.
'No hay camino, se hace camino al andar'
There is no path, the path is made by walking
from a poem by Antonio Machado
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
118
photos
25
followers
23
following
32% complete
View this month »
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X20
Taken
6th August 2025 9:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
garden
,
shed
,
path
,
gardener
,
st cross
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close