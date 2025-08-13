Previous
on a hot day by quietpurplehaze21
We took a walk around the lake in the cool green at the local country park. It was still too hot but today (Wednesday) the air is cooler and pleasant.
Hazel

Jo ace
Looks so cool and peaceful
August 13th, 2025  
Barb ace
Lovely reflections!
August 13th, 2025  
Beverley ace
A stunning capture of stillness… utter calm with majestic trees lining the waters edge. Reflections spot on
August 13th, 2025  
