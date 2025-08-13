Sign up
on a hot day
We took a walk around the lake in the cool green at the local country park. It was still too hot but today (Wednesday) the air is cooler and pleasant.
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
Hazel
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Tags
reflections
,
walk
,
hot
,
local
,
hot day
,
country park
Jo
ace
Looks so cool and peaceful
August 13th, 2025
Barb
ace
Lovely reflections!
August 13th, 2025
Beverley
ace
A stunning capture of stillness… utter calm with majestic trees lining the waters edge. Reflections spot on
August 13th, 2025
