Previous
flowers at the Rising Sun by quietpurplehaze21
120 / 365

flowers at the Rising Sun

This pub at Warsash has a memorial tablet (just visible) by the front door which commemorates the troops who set off from here to take part in the D-Day Landings 6th June 1944.
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne ace
A beautifully kept building.
August 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact