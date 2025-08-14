Sign up
120 / 365
flowers at the Rising Sun
This pub at Warsash has a memorial tablet (just visible) by the front door which commemorates the troops who set off from here to take part in the D-Day Landings 6th June 1944.
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
1
1
Hazel
1
1
1
365
iPhone 12 mini
13th August 2025 12:01pm
Tags
pub
,
flowers
,
memorial
,
d-day
,
warsash
,
landings
Dianne
ace
A beautifully kept building.
August 14th, 2025
