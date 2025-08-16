Previous
Brother Andrew by quietpurplehaze21
122 / 365

Brother Andrew

Today we came across Brother Andrew out and about in Winchester on his scooter, wearing, as usual, one of his attractive trade mark scarves.

We had a little chat. I took a photo. And then I remembered when Brother Andrew used to get up early at St Cross to bake cakes to be sold in the tea room in Hundred Men's Hall.

Whereupon he said that, now living at St John's, he still bakes cakes for the brothers at St Cross, the gardeners, the stone masons, and the stallholders in the market who today received a Dorset Apple Cake.

He outlined his philosophy of life - to do what you can do while you can do it and then to just accept when you cannot.

I told him a friend on 365 had asked whether the services in the Norman church are open to the public and he confirmed that they all are and exhorted us to go to matins one morning. I am not a churchgoer but I just might.............

16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Beverley ace
It would be wonderful to go and feel the morning service, lovely to be allowed quite a privilege
August 16th, 2025  
Barb ace
A most excellent portrait of this lovely gentleman! Thanks for sharing a bit about him...his past and his present! I love and fully agree with his philosophy of life! At whatever stage I am in I want to seek the plan God has had for me from eternity past and be faithful to carry it out, in His strength!
August 16th, 2025  
