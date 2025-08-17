Sign up
Previous
123 / 365
Japanese white anemones...
... by a brick and flint wall
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
1
1
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings.
123
photos
25
followers
23
following
33% complete
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
123
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X20
Taken
6th August 2025 9:33am
Privacy
Public
Tags
white
,
japanese
,
garden
,
brick
,
wall
,
flint
,
anemones
,
st cross
Carole Sandford
ace
So lovely.
August 17th, 2025
