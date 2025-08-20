Sign up
Previous
126 / 365
duo in the walled rose garden...
...at Mottisfont Abbey
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
1
1
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
126
photos
25
followers
23
following
34% complete
View this month »
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
3rd July 2025 10:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rose
,
border
,
duo
,
walled garden
,
mottisfont abbey
Dianne
ace
Gorgeous.
August 20th, 2025
