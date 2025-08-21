Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
127 / 365
the William Walker
The pub in Winchester, situated just outside the Cathedral grounds, commemorates the deep-sea diver, William Walker who went down into the foundations of the Cathedral, and toiled to save the building from collapse.
21st August 2025
21st Aug 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
127
photos
25
followers
23
following
34% complete
View this month »
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
16th August 2025 9:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
foundations
,
winchester cathedral
,
toiled
,
william walker
,
deep-sea diver
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close