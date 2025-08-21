Previous
the William Walker by quietpurplehaze21
The pub in Winchester, situated just outside the Cathedral grounds, commemorates the deep-sea diver, William Walker who went down into the foundations of the Cathedral, and toiled to save the building from collapse.
