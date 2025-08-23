Previous
In the glasshouse by quietpurplehaze21
In the glasshouse

- no, not that glasshouse but the beautiful modern one at Woolbeding (National Trust) which opens like a sharp-petalled flower when the sun is bright enough

- photo of the glasshouse tomorrow.....
23rd August 2025 23rd Aug 25

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze21
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely picture of you both
August 23rd, 2025  
JackieR ace
A lovely, favourite couple!
August 23rd, 2025  
