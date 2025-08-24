Previous
the Glasshouse at Woolbeding by quietpurplehaze21
130 / 365

the Glasshouse at Woolbeding

Ray recently took our selfie, which I posted yesterday, inside the 10-sided 'kinetic' Glasshouse at Woolbeding, which is set in a beautiful Silk Route Garden.

The Glasshouse only opens when the temperature is sufficiently high and we were lucky to see that on a visit last year. It takes 4 minutes to open fully.

I've tried to reproduce it in a collage as it's quite spectacular!

More info here:
www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/sussex/woolbeding-gardens/...

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings.
