Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
130 / 365
the Glasshouse at Woolbeding
Ray recently took our selfie, which I posted yesterday, inside the 10-sided 'kinetic' Glasshouse at Woolbeding, which is set in a beautiful Silk Route Garden.
The Glasshouse only opens when the temperature is sufficiently high and we were lucky to see that on a visit last year. It takes 4 minutes to open fully.
I've tried to reproduce it in a collage as it's quite spectacular!
More info here:
www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/sussex/woolbeding-gardens/...
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
130
photos
25
followers
23
following
35% complete
View this month »
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
130
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
visit
,
selfie
,
opening
,
glasshouse
,
woolbeding
,
2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close