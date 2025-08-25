Sign up
Previous
131 / 365
in the Glasshouse
A collection of large green sub-tropical plants, such as banana, ferns, umbrella trees, is always to be found inside the Glasshouse at Woolbeding Gardens.
On this visit, I noticed these unusual little orange lilies and thought them worth a photo.
25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
1
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Tags
green
,
orange
,
lilies
,
glasshouse
,
sub-tropical
Jo
ace
Beautiful
August 25th, 2025
