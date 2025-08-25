Previous
in the Glasshouse by quietpurplehaze21
131 / 365

in the Glasshouse

A collection of large green sub-tropical plants, such as banana, ferns, umbrella trees, is always to be found inside the Glasshouse at Woolbeding Gardens.

On this visit, I noticed these unusual little orange lilies and thought them worth a photo.
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

Hazel

Jo ace
Beautiful
August 25th, 2025  
