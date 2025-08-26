Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
132 / 365
waiting for butter - Suffolk cheese rusks
Yesterday I made these as a friend was coming round for a cup of tea. The delicious recipe comes from Ray's sister who lives in Suffolk, our native county before we moved down to Hampshire.
* sieve 4 ozs SR flour, 1/2 tsp mustard powder, pinch each of salt & cayenne pepper(or pepper) into a mixing bowl
* add 2 ozs marge, cut and rub into flour until mixture is like breadcrumbs
* grate 2 to 3 ozs Cheddar cheese into mixture
* mix all together with one large egg, beaten
* on a lightly-floured surface, pat out dough and cut into circular shapes
*cook about 10 mins at approx 220C, remove from oven and carefully cut each rusk across in half lengthwise, return to oven for a few mins to brown/crisp cut surfaces
Eat spread with butter: enjoy!
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
132
photos
25
followers
23
following
36% complete
View this month »
125
126
127
128
129
130
131
132
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
25th August 2025 12:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cheese
,
sister
,
suffolk
,
recipe
,
margaret
,
rusks
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close