waiting for butter - Suffolk cheese rusks

Yesterday I made these as a friend was coming round for a cup of tea. The delicious recipe comes from Ray's sister who lives in Suffolk, our native county before we moved down to Hampshire.



* sieve 4 ozs SR flour, 1/2 tsp mustard powder, pinch each of salt & cayenne pepper(or pepper) into a mixing bowl



* add 2 ozs marge, cut and rub into flour until mixture is like breadcrumbs



* grate 2 to 3 ozs Cheddar cheese into mixture



* mix all together with one large egg, beaten



* on a lightly-floured surface, pat out dough and cut into circular shapes



*cook about 10 mins at approx 220C, remove from oven and carefully cut each rusk across in half lengthwise, return to oven for a few mins to brown/crisp cut surfaces



Eat spread with butter: enjoy!



