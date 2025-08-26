Previous
waiting for butter - Suffolk cheese rusks by quietpurplehaze21
Yesterday I made these as a friend was coming round for a cup of tea. The delicious recipe comes from Ray's sister who lives in Suffolk, our native county before we moved down to Hampshire.

* sieve 4 ozs SR flour, 1/2 tsp mustard powder, pinch each of salt & cayenne pepper(or pepper) into a mixing bowl

* add 2 ozs marge, cut and rub into flour until mixture is like breadcrumbs

* grate 2 to 3 ozs Cheddar cheese into mixture

* mix all together with one large egg, beaten

* on a lightly-floured surface, pat out dough and cut into circular shapes

*cook about 10 mins at approx 220C, remove from oven and carefully cut each rusk across in half lengthwise, return to oven for a few mins to brown/crisp cut surfaces

Eat spread with butter: enjoy!

26th August 2025

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
