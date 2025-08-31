Previous
in the wildflower garden by quietpurplehaze21
137 / 365

in the wildflower garden

Cosmos and other flowers grow among the bright sunflowers in the field by the little church at Idsworth.
31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
