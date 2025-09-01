Sign up
138 / 365
window dressing
At first sight I thought this upstairs window box was filled with pink roses but they are hydrangeas - watered from the window no doubt!
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
1
0
Tags
window
,
pink
,
hydrangeas
,
window dressing
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oooooh that's pretty
September 1st, 2025
