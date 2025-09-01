Previous
window dressing by quietpurplehaze21
window dressing

At first sight I thought this upstairs window box was filled with pink roses but they are hydrangeas - watered from the window no doubt!
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Hazel

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oooooh that's pretty
September 1st, 2025  
