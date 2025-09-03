Previous
in my small vase today... by quietpurplehaze21
140 / 365

in my small vase today...

...and from our garden, late-flowering Compassion roses and sprigs of rosemary

I keep the vase in memory of our late daughter Clare beside her photo in the living room.
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
38% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact