Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
140 / 365
in my small vase today...
...and from our garden, late-flowering Compassion roses and sprigs of rosemary
I keep the vase in memory of our late daughter Clare beside her photo in the living room.
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
140
photos
25
followers
23
following
38% complete
View this month »
133
134
135
136
137
138
139
140
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
1st September 2025 1:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clare
,
roses
,
daughter
,
vase
,
small vase
,
late daughter
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close