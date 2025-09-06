Previous
autumn is early in West Dean gardens by quietpurplehaze21
autumn is early in West Dean gardens

It's possible to buy eating/cooking apples in the shop at West Dean in autumn and the varieties are rather unusual.

6th September 2025

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze21
