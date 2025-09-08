Previous
a family of Egyptian geese by quietpurplehaze21
145 / 365

a family of Egyptian geese

- by the river in the grounds of The Vyne, Mr and Mrs on the alert but not too worried by me and my camera
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
39% complete

