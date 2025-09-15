Previous
a room with a view by quietpurplehaze21
a room with a view

We are off for a few days beside the seaside at Weymouth so I'll be absent from 365.

Hope we have the same room this time with this view over the harbour last April!
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Photo Details

Sarah Bremner ace
Gorgeous.... enjoy!
September 15th, 2025  
