Previous
149 / 365
a room with a view
We are off for a few days beside the seaside at Weymouth so I'll be absent from 365.
Hope we have the same room this time with this view over the harbour last April!
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
1
1
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings.
149
photos
26
followers
24
following
142
143
144
145
146
147
148
149
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
16th April 2024 8:24am
Privacy
Public
Tags
window
,
beach
,
view
,
weymouth
,
roundhouse
,
2024
Sarah Bremner
ace
Gorgeous.... enjoy!
September 15th, 2025
