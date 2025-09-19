Previous
Tribute to the RNLI by quietpurplehaze21
150 / 365

Tribute to the RNLI

This mural in Weymouth Harbour celebrates 200 years of the RNLI.

The lifeboat pictured is Ernest and Mabel which berthes in the hrabour.
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze21
Babs ace
The water looks a bit choppy
October 3rd, 2025  
Hazel ace
@onewing

I dare say if it's going on a rescue, the water likely is a bit choppy.
October 3rd, 2025  
