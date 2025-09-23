Previous
filling the frame... by quietpurplehaze21
151 / 365

filling the frame...

... with small sunshines aka rudbeckia
23rd September 2025 23rd Sep 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Such a glorious Autumn flower
September 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact