151 / 365
filling the frame...
... with small sunshines aka rudbeckia
23rd September 2025
23rd Sep 25
Hazel
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings.
144
145
146
147
148
149
150
151
yellow
rudbeckia
hilliers
filling the frame
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Such a glorious Autumn flower
September 23rd, 2025
