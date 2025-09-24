Sign up
Previous
152 / 365
breakfast basket
There is no dining room at The Roundhouse, rather a basket full of a different breakfast is left each day at 8.30 outside each room.
This day it contained eggs benedict for the main plus Keith's home made smoothies, his jams in tiny pots, home-made sourdough rolls and a pot each of fruit salad.
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Tags
breakfast
,
basket
,
eggs benedict
,
roundhouse
