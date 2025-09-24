Previous
breakfast basket by quietpurplehaze21
152 / 365

breakfast basket

There is no dining room at The Roundhouse, rather a basket full of a different breakfast is left each day at 8.30 outside each room.

This day it contained eggs benedict for the main plus Keith's home made smoothies, his jams in tiny pots, home-made sourdough rolls and a pot each of fruit salad.

24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact