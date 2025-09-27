Previous
berries on the hawthorn tree by quietpurplehaze21
berries on the hawthorn tree

The hawthorn tree, planted in our garden in Clare's memory, is flourishing this year. Having produced beautiful pink blossom in May, it now has many bright red autumn berries.

I like the red and green complementary colours and the bokeh. The tree is quite hard to photograph as there nearly always seems to be a breeze in our front garden.....
27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Beverley ace
Beautiful photo… nice memory to have too.
September 27th, 2025  
