Previous
154 / 365
berries on the hawthorn tree
The hawthorn tree, planted in our garden in Clare's memory, is flourishing this year. Having produced beautiful pink blossom in May, it now has many bright red autumn berries.
I like the red and green complementary colours and the bokeh. The tree is quite hard to photograph as there nearly always seems to be a breeze in our front garden.....
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
1
1
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
25th September 2025 1:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
green
,
clare
,
hazel
,
berries
,
memory
,
hawthorn tree
Beverley
ace
Beautiful photo… nice memory to have too.
September 27th, 2025
