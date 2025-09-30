Previous
filling the frame by quietpurplehaze21
156 / 365

filling the frame

- with Michaelmas daisies and marking the last day of September...
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Beverley ace
The most gorgeous colours
September 30th, 2025  
