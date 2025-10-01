Previous
inside outside by quietpurplehaze21
157 / 365

inside outside

A view of Weymouth Bay through a mobile on the little landing between our room and next. A small fridge is also there with bottles of milk for tea and sometimes to be found are help-yourself treats.

This visit we found individual tiramusi in little pots which was very good.
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Photo Details

