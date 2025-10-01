Sign up
157 / 365
inside outside
A view of Weymouth Bay through a mobile on the little landing between our room and next. A small fridge is also there with bottles of milk for tea and sometimes to be found are help-yourself treats.
This visit we found individual tiramusi in little pots which was very good.
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
mobile
,
fridge
,
view
,
landing
,
weymouth
