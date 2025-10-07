Previous
a portrait of Keith by quietpurplehaze21
a portrait of Keith

Keith and his family - his wife, Lisa and their daughter, Amelia - have lived and worked in Weymouth for the past ten years, welcoming guests to their 4-star hotel, The Roundhouse, a Grade II listed Georgian property, on the Esplanade.
Hazel

@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Sarah Bremner ace
Lovely photo
October 7th, 2025  
