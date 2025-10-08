Sign up
163 / 365
dusk falling - mono treatment
I wondered how The Roundhouse would look in mono......
8th October 2025
8th Oct 25
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings.
mono
the roundhouse
dusk falling
