Previous
164 / 365
on the kitchen windowsill
I brought in these still-flowering blooms from the garden:
yellow self-seeded helianthus
red hesperantha plants from a friend
purple Michaelmas daisies
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
1
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
164
photos
29
followers
23
following
44% complete
View this month »
157
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
9th October 2025 6:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
kitchen
,
purple
,
yellow
,
flowers
,
window sill
,
late-blooming
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
So pretty
October 10th, 2025
