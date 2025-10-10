Previous
on the kitchen windowsill by quietpurplehaze21
164 / 365

on the kitchen windowsill

I brought in these still-flowering blooms from the garden:

yellow self-seeded helianthus
red hesperantha plants from a friend
purple Michaelmas daisies
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
October 10th, 2025  
