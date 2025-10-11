Chris's kit car

Our friend, Chris, has built himself a kit car. He called round to take Ray for a spin.



I asked Ray afterwards about the experience of the ride:



"I had to take my glasses and my hearing aids off to get the helmet on - and it was a little bit scary at 50/60 mph!!"



I also asked Chris for some information about the build to accompany my post:



"The kit-car is called a Tiger Avon. It took me 10 years to build working on average one day a week during spring, summer and autumn (too cold in the garage during winter).



There were no detailed instructions on how to build it, just a few pictures of a similar kit at various stages of build. Working out how it all went together was a lot of the fun!



I would do it again if I was a lot younger but I would choose a more practical design; i.e. with a roof, heater, boot, etc. The most difficult bit has been the electrical wiring behind the dashboard - it's just so hard to reach."



p.s. you can see in one photo that Ray had a little difficulty getting both legs into the 'cockpit'!