Chris's kit car by quietpurplehaze21
Chris's kit car

Our friend, Chris, has built himself a kit car. He called round to take Ray for a spin.

I asked Ray afterwards about the experience of the ride:

"I had to take my glasses and my hearing aids off to get the helmet on - and it was a little bit scary at 50/60 mph!!"

I also asked Chris for some information about the build to accompany my post:

"The kit-car is called a Tiger Avon. It took me 10 years to build working on average one day a week during spring, summer and autumn (too cold in the garage during winter).

There were no detailed instructions on how to build it, just a few pictures of a similar kit at various stages of build. Working out how it all went together was a lot of the fun!

I would do it again if I was a lot younger but I would choose a more practical design; i.e. with a roof, heater, boot, etc. The most difficult bit has been the electrical wiring behind the dashboard - it's just so hard to reach."

p.s. you can see in one photo that Ray had a little difficulty getting both legs into the 'cockpit'!
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
bkb in the city ace
Very cool
October 11th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a great project for your pal and so good he took Ray out for a spin too. Boys and their toys
October 11th, 2025  
