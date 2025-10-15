Sign up
Previous
168 / 365
deep pink orchids
at the garden centre - a good place for some flower shots....
15th October 2025
15th Oct 25
Hazel
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
25th September 2025 12:26pm
Tags
pink
,
orchids
,
garden centre
,
deep pink
Dianne
ace
Very nice!
October 15th, 2025
