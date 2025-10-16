Previous
a thank you by quietpurplehaze21
169 / 365

a thank you

This mural was created by Hendog on a wall at the hospital in Winchester. He is a local graffiti artist who works in the dead of night.

He says a thank you to all staff at the hospital who gave their all for all of us during lockdown.

I liked the leaves which have now framed his creation.
16th October 2025 16th Oct 25

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Beverley ace
Soo beautiful, a wonderful thank you… clever artist
October 16th, 2025  
