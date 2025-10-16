Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
169 / 365
a thank you
This mural was created by Hendog on a wall at the hospital in Winchester. He is a local graffiti artist who works in the dead of night.
He says a thank you to all staff at the hospital who gave their all for all of us during lockdown.
I liked the leaves which have now framed his creation.
16th October 2025
16th Oct 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
169
photos
29
followers
23
following
46% complete
View this month »
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
169
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
8th October 2025 11:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
graffiti
,
hospital
,
artist
,
thankyou
,
winchester
,
lockdown
,
hendog
Beverley
ace
Soo beautiful, a wonderful thank you… clever artist
October 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close