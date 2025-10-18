Previous
white Japanese Anemones by quietpurplehaze21
171 / 365

white Japanese Anemones

These were growing in the garden at St Cross. We have the pink variety in our own garden but for some reason, the white ones do not care to flourish here.........
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
