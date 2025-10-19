Previous
the head gardener by quietpurplehaze21
172 / 365

the head gardener

Ray found his interest in gardening in his family garden when he was 10 years old - so I usually give him this title!

We recently needed a new soakaway in our front garden, the work involving a small amount of replanting.

So we chose for the space this crab apple tree, variety 'Red Sentinel'. How beautiful it is with the orange-red little apples.

The label tells us that the tree will produce white perfumed blossom in the spring.
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
He looks very professional. He is welcome to pop over to mine and sort it out LOL
October 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
The perfect title… beautiful capture of your happy head gardener with your new pretty colourful tree…
October 19th, 2025  
Anne ace
Lovely to see a glimpse of your garden and a lovely portrait of your head gardener! The crab apple tree looks so lovely. Super shot for so many reasons Hazel
October 19th, 2025  
Dianne ace
A great image of your head gardener and such a lovely tree.
October 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact