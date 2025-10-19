Sign up
Previous
172 / 365
the head gardener
Ray found his interest in gardening in his family garden when he was 10 years old - so I usually give him this title!
We recently needed a new soakaway in our front garden, the work involving a small amount of replanting.
So we chose for the space this crab apple tree, variety 'Red Sentinel'. How beautiful it is with the orange-red little apples.
The label tells us that the tree will produce white perfumed blossom in the spring.
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
4
2
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
172
photos
29
followers
23
following
165
166
167
168
169
170
171
172
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
16th October 2025 4:22pm
tree
garden
ray
planting
crab apple tree
front garden
head gardener
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
He looks very professional. He is welcome to pop over to mine and sort it out LOL
October 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
The perfect title… beautiful capture of your happy head gardener with your new pretty colourful tree…
October 19th, 2025
Anne
ace
Lovely to see a glimpse of your garden and a lovely portrait of your head gardener! The crab apple tree looks so lovely. Super shot for so many reasons Hazel
October 19th, 2025
Dianne
ace
A great image of your head gardener and such a lovely tree.
October 19th, 2025
