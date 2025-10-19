the head gardener

Ray found his interest in gardening in his family garden when he was 10 years old - so I usually give him this title!



We recently needed a new soakaway in our front garden, the work involving a small amount of replanting.



So we chose for the space this crab apple tree, variety 'Red Sentinel'. How beautiful it is with the orange-red little apples.



The label tells us that the tree will produce white perfumed blossom in the spring.